12-year-old Tolleson boy missing after not coming home from school

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The search is on for a Tolleson boy who was reported missing on Wednesday after he didn’t come home from school. Mathew Dubose was last seen wearing a light blue polo and tan shorts with a black and blue backpack. He also has a black and red bicycle. The last known image of the 12-year-old was on a soda machine on Thursday at 5:40 a.m. at an apartment complex near 83rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. A day earlier, the same day he was reported missing, he was seen playing basketball with a kid Dubose doesn’t know in a doorbell video.

Dubose’s mother, Monique Triplett-Dubose, is desperate to find him. “I am losing my mind not having my son here for five days,” said Triplett-Dubose. “I just want to scream but I can’t because he’s not going to hear me. I can’t yell out and he comes to me so it’s getting overwhelming.” Dubose didn’t come home from Arizona Desert Elementary School on Wednesday, which is a less than a five-minute bike ride to his home. Search parties have looked far and wide, only to come up empty-handed. “It’s like searching for a needle in the haystack. I just want to get poked digging in this haystack and I’m not getting poked,” said Triplett-Dubose.

Dubose-Triplett admits it’s not the first time her son, who has ADHD, has gone missing but for hours, not days. “Nowhere near this extreme,” said Triplett-Dubose. “I just know that I want to get him home.” If you have any information on Dubose’s disappearance, you’re asked to call the Tolleson Police Department.

