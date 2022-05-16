Your Life
12-year-old Tolleson boy missing after not coming home from school

Mathew Dubose didn't come home from school on Wednesday.
Mathew Dubose didn't come home from school on Wednesday.(Tolleson Police Department)
By David Caltabiano
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:06 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The search is on for a Tolleson boy who was reported missing on Wednesday after he didn’t come home from school. Mathew Dubose was last seen wearing a light blue polo and tan shorts with a black and blue backpack. He also has a black and red bicycle. The last known image of the 12-year-old was on a soda machine on Thursday at 5:40 a.m. at an apartment complex near 83rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. A day earlier, the same day he was reported missing, he was seen playing basketball with a kid Dubose doesn’t know in a doorbell video.

Dubose’s mother, Monique Triplett-Dubose, is desperate to find him. “I am losing my mind not having my son here for five days,” said Triplett-Dubose. “I just want to scream but I can’t because he’s not going to hear me. I can’t yell out and he comes to me so it’s getting overwhelming.” Dubose didn’t come home from Arizona Desert Elementary School on Wednesday, which is a less than a five-minute bike ride to his home. Search parties have looked far and wide, only to come up empty-handed. “It’s like searching for a needle in the haystack. I just want to get poked digging in this haystack and I’m not getting poked,” said Triplett-Dubose.

Dubose-Triplett admits it’s not the first time her son, who has ADHD, has gone missing but for hours, not days. “Nowhere near this extreme,” said Triplett-Dubose. “I just know that I want to get him home.” If you have any information on Dubose’s disappearance, you’re asked to call the Tolleson Police Department.

