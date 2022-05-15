Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Warrant issued for a Phoenix jail inmate mistakenly released

Anthony Pena pretended to be someone else and was released from jail, MCSO said.
Anthony Pena pretended to be someone else and was released from jail, MCSO said.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 12:15 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP & 3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for an inmate who was mistakenly released. Anthony Pena allegedly assumed the identity of another inmate and was released around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, but the mistake wasn’t realized until six hours later.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office mistakenly releases wrong inmate

Authorities say Pena was originally booked on a warrant for failure to appear and drug charges with a $250 bond. Sheriff’s officials say an internal investigation in connection to the erroneous release will be conducted to reveal any possible negligence or policy violations. Deputies released a photo of Pena Friday afternoon. If you see him, contact the Phoenix Police Department.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The San Rafael Fire began Saturday, May 7, 22 miles southeast of Patagonia.
UPDATE: San Rafael Fire 100% contained
Bans off our bodies rally in downtown Phoenix.
Rally to protect abortion rights held in downtown Phoenix
Triple-digit temps around Phoenix
Triple-digit temps to linger into the workweek
Arizona nonprofit’s personal connection to helping Ukrainian refugees