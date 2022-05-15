Stretch of triple digits with warm week ahead, no rain in sight

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After reaching 104 degrees Saturday evening, Sunday has been another very hot day. With high-pressure settling over the region, temperatures continue to rise and there is no rain in sight for the state of Arizona. To start the week off, it will still be very warm.

Our forecast high for Monday afternoon is 103 degrees, with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will stay in the triple-digit territory all the way through the week. It won’t be until Thursday/Friday we see some relief. Temperatures will cool a couple of degrees, and the wind will become breezy Thursday into Friday as a low-pressure system to the north changes our weather pattern a bit.

Remember with temperatures this warm, do not leave children or pets in the car. Also check in on your loved ones to make sure they have a way to stay cool, and limit outdoor activities during peak heating hours.

