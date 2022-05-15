Rally to protect abortion rights held in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The fight to protect abortion rights is playing out in cities across the country, including Phoenix. Despite the counter-protesters outside the Capitol, the women at Planned Parenthood’s ‘Bans off our Bodies’ rally chose to stay true to their message.

“I’m here to fight for my rights and, most importantly, for my daughter’s right,” said Manya Paul. “I have two daughters who are college-age, and I am shocked they are in this position where they may not have control over their own bodies.”

Everyone who attended the rally funded by Planned Parenthood came with different stories, some more personal than others.

“When I was younger, I had an abortion. I had to make that choice, which wasn’t easy,” said Linda Rawles. “It was between me and my God, so it should be between any woman and her God to have that or not have that.”

Despite gender, religion, or sexual orientation, supporters voiced their support. Scott Steele was one of the hundreds of protesters Saturday. “I’m here to support these women. It’s their choice, and that’s the whole thing. The reason doesn’t even matter. It’s their choice; it’s their body,” Steele said.

Brittany Fonteno, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Arizona, says if Roe v. Wade is overturned, Arizona will be one of the states most affected. There are laws on the books that would immediately go into effect, criminalizing the doctors that perform the abortions. She says specific communities would be the most impacted.

“Black, indigenous, Latino people, people with lower incomes, young people, and immigrant communities are the ones that we expect to be impacted the most,” she said.

Although everyone may not agree on the topic, the pro-choice supporters say it’s a right they will continue to fight for.

“I fought for it decades ago, and I’m fighting for it again today. It’s a little sad that we’re going backward, but I keep fighting,” Rawles said.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.