Police investigating after man shot and killed in West Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are working to learn what led up to a shooting that left a man dead in west Phoenix Saturday afternoon. According to Phoenix police, officers responded to reports of an injured person near 65th Avenue and Thomas Road just after 1 p.m. Officers found 20-year-old Cesar Garcia Burgos, who had been shot. Burgos died at the scene.

Police say there is no suspect information available and that detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

