Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Police investigating after man shot and killed in West Phoenix

Police are working to learn what led up to the shooting.
Police are working to learn what led up to the shooting.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:37 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are working to learn what led up to a shooting that left a man dead in west Phoenix Saturday afternoon. According to Phoenix police, officers responded to reports of an injured person near 65th Avenue and Thomas Road just after 1 p.m. Officers found 20-year-old Cesar Garcia Burgos, who had been shot. Burgos died at the scene.

Police say there is no suspect information available and that detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The owl's wing feathers were melted by the heat of the fire but are expected to grow back with...
Great Horned owl rescued from San Rafael fire to make a full recovery
Veteran who is also an ex-Mesa police officer needs a kidney
Adam Gomez was was booked into jail on charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery and...
Mesa gas station shooting suspect arrested after weeks-long search
Options for Arizona families hit hard by the baby formula crisis