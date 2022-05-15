Your Life
Plenty of sun for the Valley on this Sunday!

7-Day Forecast for Sunday, May 16
7-Day Forecast for Sunday, May 16(Arizona's Family)
By Paul Horton
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:46 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A ridge of high pressure moving into Arizona from the west.  It’s strong enough that we’ll see some of the warmest highs so far this year, but of course, not near the hottest temps will get this summer. Today,  we expect highs to be in the range of 106 degrees. Our average high this time of year is 94 degrees.   We don’t expect any records to be set around metro Phoenix. Next week, temperatures will moderate slowly with highs back into the 90′s by Friday.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued an ozone advisory for the entire weekend. It’s possible that ozone levels could reach into the unhealthful range with the relatively warm days ahead. Generally, the highest ozone levels occur during the late afternoon and evening hours.

