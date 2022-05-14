Veteran and former Mesa police officer needs a kidney transplant

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Miles Casey Moore misses his family and life outside hospital walls. The father of five was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease in January 2020 and learned he was in stage 4 kidney failure. “It is terrible, it is terrible, the tears and the emotions and roller coasters of good news, bad news,” said Miles’ wife, Valerie Moore.

Earlier this year, he got COVID-19. Valerie said that caused him to swell up and the regular dialysis he was getting at home stopped working. He has now been in the hospital for nearly three months. Miles Moore said doctors are testing different dialysis treatment options for him right now. “Our little girls, it has affected them. They miss their dad. Dad was with them every day. Their whole life,” said Valerie Moore.

Miles Moore, who served our country and spent almost a decade with the Mesa Police Department, is now on a transplant list. He is hoping someone can now serve him and donate a kidney through the Mayo Clinic living donor program. The Moore family also set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses and bills while Miles is in the hospital. Click here, if you would like to donate.

