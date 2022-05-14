Your Life
Triple-digit weekend in Phoenix

7-Day Forecast for Saturday, May 14
7-Day Forecast for Saturday, May 14(Arizona's Family)
By Paul Horton
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 6:14 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A ridge of high pressure is evolving into Arizona from the west. It’s strong enough that we’ll see some of the warmest highs so far this year, but of course, not near the hottest temps will get this summer. On Saturday and Sunday, we expect highs to be in the range of 103-105 degrees. We don’t expect any records to be set around metro Phoenix. Next week, temperatures will moderate slowly but stay around 100 degrees until next Friday, when we’ve got a 98-degree high penciled in.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued an ozone advisory for the entire weekend. It’s possible that ozone levels could reach into the unhealthful range with the relatively warm days ahead. Generally, the highest ozone levels occur during the late afternoon and evening hours.

