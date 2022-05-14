Your Life
Ozone advisory through Sunday, hot temperatures this week

7-Day Forecast for Saturday, May 14
7-Day Forecast for Saturday, May 14(Arizona's Family)
By Holly Bock
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 3:50 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Temperatures are going to be very warm, in the triple digits for the next few days before we see a cool down by next weekend. A ridge of high pressure is building into the region and that is going to keep Arizona dry and give us some of the warmest days of the year so far. For Sunday, expect temperatures near 105 degrees.

That looks to be the warmest day of the next seven. From there, temperatures will cool a few degrees each day, putting Phoenix at 98 degrees by Friday. Make sure to walk your pets early in the morning and check in on your loved ones to make sure they have a place to stay cool. On top of the heat, there is also an Ozone Advisory through Sunday for Maricopa County including the Phoenix metro area.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality is urging the public to carpool, telecommute or use mass transit. This advisory means ozone levels are expected to pose a health risk as air quality deteriorates. Also, we are not tracking any chances for rain over the next seven days.

