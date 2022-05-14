Mesa gas station shooting suspect arrested after weeks-long search

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police arrested the man they say shot and killed another man at a Mesa gas station late last month. Officers say they found 20-year-old Adam Gomez near Main Street and Extension Road on Friday and arrested him.

Police said they were looking for Gomez in connection to the shooting since it happened on April 27 around 3:30 a.m. at the gas station at McKellips and Gilbert roads. According to police, Gomez, his girlfriend and 30-year-old Jose Gutierrez showed up at the gas station in a Ford F-150 after doing drugs together. When the girlfriend went to pump gas, Gutierrez accused Gomez of stealing his drugs. The two argued and police said Gomez got out and shot and killed Gutierrez. Gomez claimed Gutierrez pulled a gun but police said that wasn’t true. The girlfriend went into the truck and saw Gomez trying to start the truck, according to court documents. Police said he then carjacked a woman and sped off in her car. Detectives later released a previous mug shot of Gomez in hopes somebody would spot him and tell the police.

It’s unclear how police caught up with Gomez. He was booked into jail on charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery and prohibited possession of a deadly weapon. Investigators said Gomez admitted to the shooting and being high on drugs at the time of the crime.

