Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Mesa gas station shooting suspect arrested after weeks-long search

Adam Gomez was was booked into jail on charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery and...
Adam Gomez was was booked into jail on charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery and prohibited possession of a deadly weapon.(Mesa Police Department)
By David Baker
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police arrested the man they say shot and killed another man at a Mesa gas station late last month. Officers say they found 20-year-old Adam Gomez near Main Street and Extension Road on Friday and arrested him.

Police said they were looking for Gomez in connection to the shooting since it happened on April 27 around 3:30 a.m. at the gas station at McKellips and Gilbert roads. According to police, Gomez, his girlfriend and 30-year-old Jose Gutierrez showed up at the gas station in a Ford F-150 after doing drugs together. When the girlfriend went to pump gas, Gutierrez accused Gomez of stealing his drugs. The two argued and police said Gomez got out and shot and killed Gutierrez. Gomez claimed Gutierrez pulled a gun but police said that wasn’t true. The girlfriend went into the truck and saw Gomez trying to start the truck, according to court documents. Police said he then carjacked a woman and sped off in her car. Detectives later released a previous mug shot of Gomez in hopes somebody would spot him and tell the police.

Mesa police looking for person of interest in deadly gas station shooting

It’s unclear how police caught up with Gomez. He was booked into jail on charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery and prohibited possession of a deadly weapon. Investigators said Gomez admitted to the shooting and being high on drugs at the time of the crime.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Veteran who is also an ex-Mesa police officer needs a kidney
Options for Arizona families hit hard by the baby formula crisis
Miles Moore was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease and learned he was in stage 3 kidney...
Veteran and former Mesa police officer needs a kidney transplant
Phoenix Police see violent past 6 weeks with homicide rates up
Phoenix Police see violent past 6 weeks with homicide rates up