Girl, three adults hospitalized after crash involving box truck on I-10 in Phoenix

Four people were taken to the hospital.
Four people were taken to the hospital.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By David Baker
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:13 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A girl and three adults are in the hospital after a crash involving a box truck and three cars on Interstate 10 in Phoenix on Friday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. on the eastbound side near 16th street. The box truck rolled over and ended up on its side, blocking multiple lanes. A 9-year-old girl and a man in his 50s were taken to the hospital in critical condition. A man and a woman were also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash. Video from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows the box truck on the passenger’s side. A white car was seen crunched up in front of the SUV. It’s unclear where the other two cars were. An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

