Consumer Reports reveals the most reliable used cars

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One milestone people will always remember is reaching 100, 200 even 300,000 miles with their car. “Yeah, I think I was in my driveway or something like that,” Gary St. Jean said. “I took a picture of the odometer.”

It’s not just a point of pride, crossing 200,000 miles. It’s also a money-saver because you’re not buying a new vehicle. “I’ve got a diesel Jeep Grand Cherokee, which is unusual, and I’ve got 165,000 on that. Gary said. “We also have a Toyota Sienna, and that’s got 205,000 on it.”

So, what’s the secret to helping your car go the distance? Mike Quincy is Consumer Reports’ auto expert, and he said, “Stay on top of problems and follow the maintenance schedule for your car. And don’t delay routine oil and filter changes, belt replacements, or tire rotations.”

How often you should service your car can vary depending on climate and other factors. If you live where the weather is extreme like in Arizona, or if you drive in lots of traffic, more frequent service intervals may be necessary. The owner’s manual makes this clear. Consumer Reports also advises everyone to not cheap out on buying vehicle parts. “Make sure to always buy original equipment or equivalent parts, like belts and hoses from name-brand suppliers. You don’t have to buy from the dealer, but make sure you’re buying quality parts,” Quincy said.

Also, using the wrong oil or transmission fluid could wreak havoc on your car, or even void your warranty! If you want to reach 200,000 miles with your next car, start with a vehicle that has a proven track record of rock-solid reliability.

Every year Consumer Reports surveys its members, and from hundreds of thousands of responses identifies the most reliable, problem-free vehicles that can go 200,000 miles or more with proper care. “If you’re looking to buy a new car that will take you beyond 200,000 miles, our data shows you can’t go wrong with Toyota Camry or Prius or a Honda Accord,” Quincy said.

Those are good options as used cars, as are the Honda Civic, Mazda 3, Nissan Altima, and Subaru Legacy.

