Volunteer Pays It Forward to Sun City man who created nonprofit to feed seniors

We decided to Pay It Forward in Sun City to Larry Cervarich, who created a nonprofit that brings delicious, ready-to-eat meals to seniors. “About six years ago, Larry became aware of the issue of hunger for seniors in the West Valley, and he founded Meals of Joy. So five days a week, Monday through Friday, volunteers deliver hot meals to these seniors. It’s not only a delivery of food, it’s a visit, it’s hope,” said Bill Kenney, a volunteer with Meals of Joy.

Meals of Joy delivered over 36,000 meals last year, and Cervarich works five days a week to make sure things run smoothly. It takes a lot to organize over 80 volunteers, but because of his hard work, Kenney wanted to Pay It Forward to him. “We got a really nice letter from the people you work with here, and Bill, tell everyone what we got for Larry,” said Paul Horton with Arizona’s Family. “We want to acknowledge the things you’ve done these past six years. We want to honor it and behalf of all the seniors, we help we want to Pay It Forward to you for $500.

“You know I see this on TV all the time and I love what you do for our community,” said Cervarich. “You know, I could have a lot of fun with this, but this will buy a lot of meals for seniors in our community.”

Meals of Joy is an incredible organization that brings more than just a meal during the week, it’s also is a wellness check by a friendly volunteer. Meals of Joy is looking for volunteers. If you are interested in helping this amazing organization, click/tap here. If you would like to nominate someone to receive the Pay It Forward award, click/tap here.

