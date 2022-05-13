Triple-digit weekend ahead around Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The cool run of temperatures around the Valley for three of the past four days we’ve been in the 80s has come to an end. By late afternoon, most Valley locations were running in the mid-90s. And it’s going to be even warmer than that for the weekend.

A ridge of high pressure is evolving into Arizona from the west. It’s strong enough that we’ll see some of the warmest highs so far this year, but of course, not near the hottest temps will get this summer. On Saturday and Sunday, we expect highs to be in the range of 103-105 degrees. We don’t expect any records to be set around metro Phoenix. Next week, temperatures will moderate slowly but stay around 100 degrees until next Friday, when we’ve got a 98-degree high penciled in.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued an ozone advisory for the entire weekend. It’s possible that ozone levels could reach the unhealthful range with the relatively warm days ahead. Generally, the highest ozone levels occur during the late afternoon and evening hours.

