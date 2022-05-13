Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Triple-digit weekend ahead around Phoenix

Highs in the triple-digits return to the Phoenix area this weekend.
By Royal Norman
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The cool run of temperatures around the Valley for three of the past four days we’ve been in the 80s has come to an end. By late afternoon, most Valley locations were running in the mid-90s. And it’s going to be even warmer than that for the weekend.

A ridge of high pressure is evolving into Arizona from the west. It’s strong enough that we’ll see some of the warmest highs so far this year, but of course, not near the hottest temps will get this summer. On Saturday and Sunday, we expect highs to be in the range of 103-105 degrees. We don’t expect any records to be set around metro Phoenix. Next week, temperatures will moderate slowly but stay around 100 degrees until next Friday, when we’ve got a 98-degree high penciled in.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued an ozone advisory for the entire weekend. It’s possible that ozone levels could reach the unhealthful range with the relatively warm days ahead. Generally, the highest ozone levels occur during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Look for high country temperatures in the 70s and 80s, with Valley temperatures warming in the...
Get ready for a hot weekend!
Look for high country temperatures in the 70s and 80s, with Valley temperatures warming in the...
Expect a hot weekend ahead!
Tomorrow we will see high temperatures in the upper 90s, and by this weekend, temperatures will...
FORECAST: Triple-digit temperatures expected this weekend
Tomorrow we will see high temperatures in the upper 90s, and by this weekend, temperatures will...
Here comes the heat! Say goodbye to the 80s and find a pool