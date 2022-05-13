Your Life
Teen found shot in an SUV in Maryvale

The shooting happened on Friday afternoon near 47th Avenue and Thomas Road.
By David Baker
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:22 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen boy is in critical condition after being found shot in Maryvale Friday afternoon. It happened near 47th Avenue and Thomas Road around 3:15 p.m. The boy was found inside an SUV and rushed to a nearby hospital. Police said they’re talking to witnesses and gathering evidence.

No suspect information was available, and it’s unclear what led up to the boy being shot. The investigation is ongoing.

