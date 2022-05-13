Smashing Pumpkins tickets for Phoenix tour stop on Nov. 18 on sale TODAY

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Tickets to see Smashing Pumpkins in Phoenix on Nov. 18 are now on sale! The award-winning band announced this week that their North American arena tour with special guests Jane’s Addiction will be headed to the Footprint Center in November. To buy tickets, click here.

Smashing Pumpkins has been creating a blend of several different genres such as metal and electronic since 1988. They have sold more than 30 million albums and have won five different awards, including an American Music Award.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.