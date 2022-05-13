Your Life
Smashing Pumpkins tickets for Phoenix tour stop on Nov. 18 on sale TODAY

Jeff Schroeder, from left, Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha of The Smashing...
Jeff Schroeder, from left, Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha of The Smashing Pumpkins perform at the 2018 KROQ Absolut Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Forum on Saturday Dec. 8, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif.
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:17 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Tickets to see Smashing Pumpkins in Phoenix on Nov. 18 are now on sale! The award-winning band announced this week that their North American arena tour with special guests Jane’s Addiction will be headed to the Footprint Center in November. To buy tickets, click here.

Smashing Pumpkins has been creating a blend of several different genres such as metal and electronic since 1988. They have sold more than 30 million albums and have won five different awards, including an American Music Award.

