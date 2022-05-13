Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office mistakenly releases wrong inmate

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is working to find how detention officers mistakenly released an inmate on Thursday. At around 9:30 a.m., officers realized Anthony Pena was released from jail when he shouldn’t have been. About seven hours earlier, Phoenix police booked him into jail for failing to appear in court and drug charges, MCSO said. His bond was set at $250 and he was put in the minimum security general population area.

MCSO said he later pretended to be a different inmate and was released. Officials say they’re figuring out how the mistake could have happened and are working with the courts to get a warrant for Pena’s arrest. Deputies released a photo of Pena Friday afternoon. If you see him, contact the Phoenix Police Department.

