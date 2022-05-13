Gilbert police release body-cam footage of deadly standoff with armed man

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gilbert police have released body-camera footage of a deadly standoff after a man showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment with a gun. The man was later identified as 25-year-old Jonatan Mosqueda, who was shot and killed after raising a gun at officers.

On April 8, a woman called 911 and said Mosqueda, her ex-boyfriend, was on his way to her apartment near San Tan Village Parkway and Williams Field Road. The woman said she had a restraining order against him. “Yes, this person is almost here, and I’m just really scared for my life,” said the woman in the 911 call. The woman then told the dispatcher Mosqueda’s brother had told her he tracked Mosqueda to her apartment.

Gilbert police arrived and went inside the woman’s apartment. Just after 8:30 p.m., an officer heard a knock outside the woman’s door and found a basket of Easter eggs left on the doormat that wasn’t there when he arrived. The officer went outside the apartment and opened the door to a nearby stairwell. Inside the stairwell was Mosqueda holding a backpack on the front of his chest.

In the video, the officer tells Mosqueda to show his hands, but Mosqueda then drops the backpack and runs down the stairwell with a gun in his hand. “Come out here now! Come out here now!” says the officer in the body-cam footage. “Put the gun down!”

Just before 11 p.m., police found Mosqueda on top of the apartment roof hiding near the air conditioning units. Officers attempted to reason with Mosqueda until 2 a.m. to get him to put down the gun and turn himself in. “Jonatan, making that decision to hurt yourself is a long-term solution to a temporary problem,” one officer said to Mosqueda in the footage. In the video, Mosqueda’s gun is seen on top of one of the air conditioning units.

The officer continued to talk with Mosqueda seen in the body cam footage. “I want to get you help, brother,” the officer said. “Now we can get off this roof. We can sit down. I’ll sit with you and talk with you about options and resources, man.”

In the video, Mosqueda then jumped on top of one of the air conditioning units with his phone in his hand. He then raised his hands before crouching down and grabbing the gun. Four officers then shot at Mosqueda. He fell to the ground with the gun still in his hand as officers attempted to save him. Mosqueda died at the scene just after 2 a.m. No officers were hurt during the shooting.

Officers say Mosqueda had a gun, two pairs of handcuffs and a pocket knife on him. In addition, officers found two magazines, ammo, duct tape, knives, and other items inside the backpack. The body camera footage was edited by Gilbert police. Arizona’s Family has reached out to Gilbert Police Department for the unedited video.

