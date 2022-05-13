Get ready for a hot weekend!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sunny and much warmer weather is expected in the Valley today. Look for a high of 97 degrees this afternoon. A High Pollution Advisory is also in effect for Maricopa and Pinal Counties for ozone.

High pressure is forecast to build over the Southwest over the next few days, leading to the warmest temperatures of the season so far across Arizona. Look for high country temperatures in the 70s and 80s, with Valley temperatures warming to 104 on Saturday and 106 on Sunday. The record high for Sunday is 107 degrees.

Winds should stay light today and tomorrow but will pick up a bit Sunday and Monday as an area of low-pressure sweeps by to the north. This will also help lower temperatures just a bit heading into next week. No rain is expected for the next seven days across Arizona.

