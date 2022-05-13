Foundation awards Avondale third-graders with college scholarships

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Parents and third graders at Michael Anderson Elementary School in Avondale received a special surprise during a meeting on Thursday evening. Families were told their children would have their college tuition paid for entirely, thanks to the Rosztoczy Foundation.

Eighty-four third-graders were awarded a scholarship and will be able to attend any in-state college fully paid for. The scholarships are part of the Promise to Go to College program, which gives students college opportunities. Just last month, the foundation also awarded third-graders at Bernard Black Elementary School in south Phoenix with college scholarships.

The foundation also awarded scholarships to the Michael Anderson third-grade class of 2012, now college graduates. The foundation said due to the program’s success, they wanted to do it again 10 years later. “We would like Michael Anderson to become a model program that other schools can learn from,” said Tom Rosztoczy, who runs the foundation with his mother and brother.

In addition, several alumni from the 2012 class were also at the meeting and spoke about their college success thanks to the program. “The college promise has been the greatest opportunity I’ve ever had. Thanks to the Rosztoczy Foundation, I am no longer held back from accomplishing the goals I once dreamed of,” said Erica Delgado, one of the alumni. “This promise will be the reason why I get a degree that will allow me to provide for my parents and family, so they no longer have to work for the rest of their lives. This promise means I will be able to guide my sister every step of the way until she too graduates.”

