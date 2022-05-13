Family members make plea for help to catch a Phoenix dad’s killer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Bonnie Whitson did her best to hold back the tears while looking through old photos of her only child. 44-year-old Maison Whitson was found dead on Feb. 19, behind the side gate of a house off 35th and Dunlap avenues in Phoenix, where Maison had been living with a couple of roommates. Family members said the father of two had been stabbed multiple times, and his body was left buried under a pile of junk.

“They robbed his children of having him,” said Whitson. “His two beautiful boys are going to grow up without him. I don’t get to see my son be a father. I don’t get the joy that a grandmother gets watching their child with their children.”

The grieving mom describes her son as a good, kind man with a great sense of humor who loved music and art. She admits that Maison struggled with addiction but was in the process of turning his life around. Whitson is convinced Maison was killed by someone he knew.

“I want to know who betrayed him,” said Whitson. “I want to look that person in the eye and know who that person is, who betrayed my son.”

Phoenix police have followed up on several leads, but no arrests have been made so far. Jeni Owenes is the victim’s cousin. She said the pain of losing Maison is even more unbearable, not knowing what happened. The family hopes that speaking out and reaching out to the public will stir up new leads, and the killer will be caught.

“We’ll always grieve,” said Owenes. “But we can’t heal without grief, without having some kind of answer, even if it’s anonymous, it’s OK.”

If anyone has any information, please contact the Phoenix Police Department or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS/480-TESTIGO (Spanish) to remain anonymous.

