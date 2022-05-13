Phoenix experts share resources for domestic violence survivors

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There are a lot of resources and support for victims of domestic violence. But, while protective orders can be helpful, advocates say they sometimes aren’t enough. That is why having a safety plan in place is so important. Advocates recommend having one before and after you leave an abusive relationship.

“Making sure that you have those safe contacts that you can call or you have their numbers, making sure you have your IDs, birth certificates, making sure you have enough money and plan for children if you have kids in the home,” said Myriah Moon, CEO of New Life Center.

If you have a protective order, advocates say to report any violations. “Making those reports over and over, as long as it is happening, so that there is a paper trail,” said Rosalie Hernandez, program manager for A New Leaf Domestic Violence Services.

But Hernandez said there are cracks in the system, and sometimes abusers aren’t held accountable. She says that needs change. “Obviously, it all starts with the laws whether the judges, prosecutors, and law enforcement doing their job or not, at the end of the day, it is all up to the laws that we have,” said Hernandez.

Experts said in some cases, protective orders could sometimes make things worse, and each situation is different. Advocates can help you come up with the right plan and walk you through the court process if you need help. For more information on resources, click here.

