Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Chandler residents come together to rescue ducklings stuck inside sewer gate

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s.
Casey Walag captured one of her neighbors jumping into action to save ducklings that fell through a sewer gate. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:53 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A group of Chandler residents came together to do “something good,” which included rescuing ducklings that had fallen down a sewer gate. Casey Walag captured the rescue on her phone after her neighbor jumped into action to save the poor ducklings. The mama duck was quacking, not wanting to leave without her babies. Then, one by one, a man pulled out all the baby ducklings and reunited them with their mom.

This isn’t the first time Walag has captured a duck rescue on video. A couple of weeks ago, Walag recorded a scary scene near Riggs and McQueen roads in Chandler. Walag saw a mama duck in the median with her ducklings stuck in the turn lane. Walag quickly called 911, afraid they would be hit by a car, or someone would get in an accident trying to avoid the ducks. Chandler police came to the rescue to safely get the babies and their mom to the other side of the road. A happy ending for all!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Larry Cervarich created the nonprofit Meals of Joy, which serves delicious, ready-to-eat meals...
Volunteer Pays It Forward to Sun City man who created nonprofit to feed seniors
Chandler residents come together to rescue ducklings
Chandler residents come together to rescue ducklings
Nonprofit founder who serves the elderly wins Pay It Forward award
Nonprofit founder who serves the elderly wins Pay It Forward award
Simple Soda Co. creates 100% natural sodas.
Jaime’s Local Love: Simple Soda Company