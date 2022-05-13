Chandler residents come together to rescue ducklings stuck inside sewer gate

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A group of Chandler residents came together to do “something good,” which included rescuing ducklings that had fallen down a sewer gate. Casey Walag captured the rescue on her phone after her neighbor jumped into action to save the poor ducklings. The mama duck was quacking, not wanting to leave without her babies. Then, one by one, a man pulled out all the baby ducklings and reunited them with their mom.

This isn’t the first time Walag has captured a duck rescue on video. A couple of weeks ago, Walag recorded a scary scene near Riggs and McQueen roads in Chandler. Walag saw a mama duck in the median with her ducklings stuck in the turn lane. Walag quickly called 911, afraid they would be hit by a car, or someone would get in an accident trying to avoid the ducks. Chandler police came to the rescue to safely get the babies and their mom to the other side of the road. A happy ending for all!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.