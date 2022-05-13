Arizona Cardinals release full 2022 schedule
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The NFL season is four months away and now the Red Bird Gang knows when their favorite team is playing. The Arizona Cardinals released their full schedule on Thursday. The highlights include three nationally televised games. They are Thursday Night Football at home against the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 20, Monday Night Football on Nov. 21 in Mexico City against the San Francisco 49ers and hosting the New England Patriots on Dec. 12. The Mexico City game is considered a “home game” for the Cardinals.
Prior to Thursday, the Cardinals knew who and where they were playing, just not when.
9/11 vs Kansas City Chiefs
9/18 at Las Vegas Raiders
9/25 vs Los Angeles Rams
10/2 at Carolina Panthers
10/9 vs Philadelphia Eagles
10/16 at Seattle Seahawks
10/20 vs New Orleans Saints (Thursday night)
10/30 at Minnesota Vikings
11/6 vs Seattle Seahawks
11/13 at Los Angeles Rams
11/21 vs San Francisco 49ers (Monday Night Football in Mexico City)
11/27 vs Los Angeles Chargers
12/4 BYE WEEK
12/12 vs New England Patriots (Monday Night Football)
12/18 at Denver Broncos
12/25 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1/1 at Atlanta Falcons
1/8 at San Francisco 49ers
