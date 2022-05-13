Your Life
Arizona Cardinals release full 2022 schedule

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the...
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By David Baker
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The NFL season is four months away and now the Red Bird Gang knows when their favorite team is playing. The Arizona Cardinals released their full schedule on Thursday. The highlights include three nationally televised games. They are Thursday Night Football at home against the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 20, Monday Night Football on Nov. 21 in Mexico City against the San Francisco 49ers and hosting the New England Patriots on Dec. 12. The Mexico City game is considered a “home game” for the Cardinals.

Prior to Thursday, the Cardinals knew who and where they were playing, just not when.

9/11 vs Kansas City Chiefs

9/18 at Las Vegas Raiders

9/25 vs Los Angeles Rams

10/2 at Carolina Panthers

10/9 vs Philadelphia Eagles

10/16 at Seattle Seahawks

10/20 vs New Orleans Saints (Thursday night)

10/30 at Minnesota Vikings

11/6 vs Seattle Seahawks

11/13 at Los Angeles Rams

11/21 vs San Francisco 49ers (Monday Night Football in Mexico City)

11/27 vs Los Angeles Chargers

12/4 BYE WEEK

12/12 vs New England Patriots (Monday Night Football)

12/18 at Denver Broncos

12/25 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1/1 at Atlanta Falcons

1/8 at San Francisco 49ers

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

