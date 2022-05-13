Your Life
3 men used construction equipment to steal ATMs in Mesa, Pinal County, police say

Brian Groce, left, Patrick Intintoli, middle, and Mark Bryant, right, were arrested and booked...
Brian Groce, left, Patrick Intintoli, middle, and Mark Bryant, right, were arrested and booked on theft charges.(Mesa Police Department)
By David Baker
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three men are behind bars after they used construction equipment to steal several ATMs in Mesa and one in Pinal County, and it was a glove that proved to be their downfall, police said. Investigators said three ATMs were stolen in the Mesa since November. The thieves stole construction equipment to take the ATMs or safes from businesses. The ATMs and safes were later found at different locations after being dumped. The construction equipment was left where they stole the ATM. During one of the crimes, a thief left behind a single black and white glove.

Investigators say they collected DNA from the glove and matched it to Patrick Intintoli, who had been convicted of using a forklift to steam an ATM from a bank in 2006. On May 5, officers followed as Intintoli met up with 57-year-old Mark Bryant and 53-year-old Brian Groce for another ATM heist, this time in Pinal County, detectives said. The trio stole a Caterpillar tractor and used it to remove an ATM at a credit union, police said. They used a stolen trailer to bring it back to a home in Mesa. Groce went to Home Depot to buy a saw and expensive cutting blades. When he returned, he and Intintoli were arrested. Bryant was arrested at a nearby home. Police haven’t released the charges they face.

