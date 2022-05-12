Phoenix doctor says striking down Roe v. Wade won’t affect abortion numbers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With inaction in Congress surrounding legalizing abortion, providers in the Valley are left in limbo. It will have real-world impacts on the doctors and nurses who provide these procedures. “It was still a shock,” Dr. Gabrielle Goodrick said.

Dr. Goodrick described her reaction to learning the Supreme Court could be poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that made abortion legal. “You’d have to live under a rock not to hear about this. So yeah, patients are kind of panicked and a little worried,” she explained. Dr. Goodrick called it understandable.

Dr. Goodrick started Camelback Family Planning back in 1999. As the number of abortion providers in our state declined, she’s stepped up. Her small practice now handles the majority of those medical procedures in Arizona. “In many areas of Arizona, rural Arizona, there are no abortion providers,” she said.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 12 of the state’s 15 counties don’t have abortion providers. There are only 9, two in Tucson, one in Flagstaff, and six in the Valley. The department’s 2020 report on abortions shows the number of procedures has remained steady over the last ten years. Most women who have the procedure are between 20 and 29 years old. More than 90% of them are less than 13 weeks along.

“Spend one day in our office seeing these patients and to see how needy they are,” Dr. Goodrick said. “I’ve never seen a woman in 25 years that has done this without a good reason,” she continued.

Dr. Goodrick said if Roe v. Wade falls, she’s committed to remaining in Phoenix and shifting her work. “We’re going to be helping women navigate the system to get the care they need,” she said. “They’re going to need to know how far along they are; they’re going to need to have guidance,” she continued.

She doesn’t believe a change in the law will affect the number of women having abortions. Instead, she said they’ll either do it themselves or go to another state.

