Phoenix area is seeing the highest inflation in the nation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Everyone is seeing higher prices due to inflation but Phoenix is getting the worst of it. New numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released on Wednesday show the Valley of the Sun’s prices were 11% higher in April compared to April 2021. The Atlanta area was second at 10.8% with no other major cities in double digits. On the national level, the inflation rate was 8.3% in April, which is slightly lower compared to 8.5% in March. It was the first time inflation had slowed down since August.

Some experts believed that inflation would drop nationwide by a higher margin. But there are several things that are keeping inflation high. The cost of milk is up 14.7% while coffee is up 13.5%. All the drivers are feeling the pain at the pump with gas prices up nearly 44%. The cost of window coverings has jumped 24.5% while used car prices have risen nearly 23%. For the full report, click/tap here.

