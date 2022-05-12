PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Look for one last mild day in the Valley before a big warm-up arrives this weekend. It will be less windy today, with a Valley high of 89 degrees.

A trough of low pressure has finally moved away from our region. In its wake, look for breezy northerly winds this morning that ease up throughout the day. Winds should stay fairly light across Arizona for most of today, with another round of windy weather not expected until Sunday. After a very cool morning, temperatures will warm to below-normal levels this afternoon, but that’s short-lived.

A strong ridge of high pressure is forecasted to build over our region in the next few days, bringing moderate heat risk and near-record temperatures in the deserts. Look for highs near 103 Saturday, with temperatures peaking near 105 Sunday. The start of next week looks hot with temperatures near 103, but a gradual cool-down should bring a few degrees of cooling by the end of next week. No rain is expected in the next 7 days in Arizona.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.