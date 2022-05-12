LIVE VIDEO: 12+ mansions burned as wildfire rips through southern California neighborhood

ORANGE COUNTY, CA (3TV/CBS 5) - A fast-moving wildfire fueled by winds from the Pacific Ocean is burning close to several neighborhoods in Laguna Hills, California, just south of Los Angeles.

A helicopter reporter with CBS affiliate KCBS/KCAL was overhead as the fire burned multiple homes. Video on the ground showed firefighters trying to save homes, while others had already been destroyed. The wildfire, now called the Coastal Fire, has grown to about 183 acres. It’s not yet known how the fire started. It’s zero percent contained.

A $10 million dollar mansion burns in the Coronado Pointe neighborhood as the #CoastalFire is zero percent contained. https://t.co/6ozpwfrdet pic.twitter.com/MQ34G3iRsH — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) May 12, 2022

#COASTALFIRE: Firefighters said more than 13 structures have been destroyed in the fire. As of 5:42 p.m., the fire is at 150 acres and zero percent contained. https://t.co/6ozpwfrdet — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) May 12, 2022

