LIVE VIDEO: 12+ mansions burned as wildfire rips through southern California neighborhood
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ORANGE COUNTY, CA (3TV/CBS 5) - A fast-moving wildfire fueled by winds from the Pacific Ocean is burning close to several neighborhoods in Laguna Hills, California, just south of Los Angeles.
A helicopter reporter with CBS affiliate KCBS/KCAL was overhead as the fire burned multiple homes. Video on the ground showed firefighters trying to save homes, while others had already been destroyed. The wildfire, now called the Coastal Fire, has grown to about 183 acres. It’s not yet known how the fire started. It’s zero percent contained.
