Meet Wgasa, the Phoenix Zoo’s newest resident orangutan

By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:14 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Zoo welcomes a new resident orangutan this week! Wgasa, pronounced wuh-gah-suh, is a 16-year-old Bornean orangutan transferred from Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Wgasa is to be the companion for the zoo’s 17-year-old orangutan, Rayma. The two can be seen in the video below getting to know one another in their enclosure.

Bornean orangutans are a critically endangered species of great ape that is found on the island of Borneo. There are approximately 104,000 Bornean orangutans living in the wild, according to the World Wildlife Organization. Their habitats have been severely impacted by global logging and hunting. They can weigh anywhere between 66 and 20 pounds and stand anywhere between 3.3 and 4.6 feet tall.

