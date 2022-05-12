Your Life
Man accused of being behind bomb scare at downtown Phoenix’s Arizona Center

David Kalal was booked into jail on weapons and explosives and DUI charges.
David Kalal was booked into jail on weapons and explosives and DUI charges.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By David Baker
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:22 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is facing felony charges after a bomb scare at a shopping center and office complex in downtown Phoenix on Wednesday night. David Kalal was taken into custody that same night.

According to police, they received a call about a suspicious van and a bomb threat at the Arizona Center near 4th and Van Buren Streets around 5:15 p.m. The AC Hotel, the APS building and the AMC Theatre were all evacuated for hours. The threat also sparked an alert to Arizona State University students and staff around 7 p.m. to stay away from the area. After releasing a suspect description, officers say they took Kalal into custody.

Officers say they searched the area and didn’t find a bomb. Kalal was booked into jail on weapons and explosives and DUI charges.

