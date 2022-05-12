Man accused of being behind bomb scare at downtown Phoenix’s Arizona Center

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is facing felony charges after a bomb scare at a shopping center and office complex in downtown Phoenix on Wednesday night. David Kalal was taken into custody that same night.

According to police, they received a call about a suspicious van and a bomb threat at the Arizona Center near 4th and Van Buren Streets around 5:15 p.m. The AC Hotel, the APS building and the AMC Theatre were all evacuated for hours. The threat also sparked an alert to Arizona State University students and staff around 7 p.m. to stay away from the area. After releasing a suspect description, officers say they took Kalal into custody.

Officers say they searched the area and didn’t find a bomb. Kalal was booked into jail on weapons and explosives and DUI charges.

