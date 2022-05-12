LIVE VIDEO: ADOT, Tempe officials provide update on US 60 closure caused by water main break

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Nearly a week after a 50-year-old water line burst and shut down a section of the U.S. 60 in Tempe, City and ADOT officials are providing more information about the investigation into the damage and when the freeway might be reopened. The 24-inch water line broke early Saturday morning, flooding a portion of the U.S. 60 near McClintock Drive with about 8 million gallons of water.

For several days after the closure, Tempe contractors and ADOT staff began assessing the damage and investigated to determine where the break in the line originated. The break was eventually found just north of the freeway between the pedestrian bridge and the overpass, closer to the offramp near McClintock Drive. The pipe is about 20 to 22 feet underground. The city was able to stop the flow of water into the area beneath the freeway.

According to ADOT, the closure along the U.S. 60 will remain in place until repairs can be made and the roadway is deemed safe. The freeway is closed in both directions from Rural Road to Loop 101. Drivers are being asked to consider using side streets or the Loop 202 San Tan or Red Mountain as an alternate route.

The McClintock Drive overpass at the U.S. 60 was also closed for most of the day on Wednesday because of cracks found before one lane in each direction reopened in the evening. The bridge was then closed again briefly on Thursday.

While the city now sets its sights on necessary repairs, officials say it’s unclear what the estimated costs will be, but the break shouldn’t impact any residents.

