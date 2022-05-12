Jaime’s Local Love: Simple Soda Company

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Simple Soda Company is based on transparency. The owner/creator, Ben Bowman, hopes when folks see their logo, they rest easy knowing what’s inside the product is 100% natural and free of any artificial flavors, colors, preservatives or chemicals.

Bowman and his wife started the company six years ago while living in a 600-square-foot apartment in downtown Mesa with $300. They purchased a 5-gallon Corny Keg and made sodas using used 2-liter bottles and a small CO2 tank with a regulator. They learned the soda-making process through YouTube and trial and error. They say their products taste and look so good because the only source of flavor and color is FRUIT.

Simple Soda Co. has humble beginnings in the East Valley and the sodas are 100% natural. Jaime’s Local Love is sponsored by Subaru

While soda pop can get a bad rap, Simple Soda Company is hoping to change the public perception of what a carbonated beverage is by using clean ingredients and using less carbonation. Bowman says carbonation should enhance the flavor, not hurt and burn your tongue, mouth and throat.

At Simple Soda, they say it’s fun to see people try the soda for the first time. Bowman says their eyes light up and memories flood their brain; their taste buds awaken and are reminded of how real natural flavors should taste.

Simple Soda flavors:

Arizona Orange - Tastes like a creamsicle

Just Lime – Bowman’s favorite, tastes like a margarita

Strawberry Lemonade - Best seller

Toronja (Grapefruit) - If you like grapefruit, this will blow your mind!

You can find Simple Soda on Saturdays at:

Arrowhead Farmers Market

Gilbert Farmers Market

Mesa Farmers Market & Flea

Simple Soda Company

PHONE: 480-381-0789

WEBSITE: simplesoda.com

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Instagram account: @simplesodaco

Facebook account: facebook.com/SimpleSodaCo

