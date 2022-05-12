Here comes the heat! Say goodbye to the 80s and find a pool

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another amazing morning here in the Valley with lows in the lower 60s. Our high today will be amazing as well with temps in the upper 80s this afternoon. Our average high this time of year is 93 degrees. Enjoy today though, because things are heating up quickly.

The low that brought us breezy conditions and cooler temperatures is moving to the East and will be replaced by a ridge of high pressure moving into the area. This ridge will bring the heat here in the Valley. Tomorrow we will see high temperatures in the upper 90s, and by this weekend, temperatures will be even warmer. Expect a high of 103 on Saturday and 105 on Sunday.

Get the pools ready and check your A/C filters, because we are going to need them through Wednesday of next week. High temperatures will be in the triple digits through next Wednesday.

