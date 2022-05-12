Driver who allegedly pointed gun at man in Avondale road rage incident arrested

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man accused of pointing a gun at another driver in an Avondale road rage incident that was caught on camera has been found. Avondale officers took Bryan Duran into custody on Wednesday evening.

The road rage incident was caught on Fransisco Garcia’s dash camera last Saturday just after 5 p.m. Garcia says he was driving home from the movies when Duran’s black Dodge Durango drifted into his lane. Garcia then went around Duran’s car and cut him off. However, when Garcia pulled up to a red light at McDowell Road and Avondale Boulevard, Duran got out of his car and went over towards Garcia’s car. This is when Garcia turned his dash camera toward his face to record what happened next.

The video shows Duran pointing a gun at Garcia and yelling at him through the window, police said. Duran then began punching the window and walked away from Garcia’s car, according to investigators. Garcia said he then got out of his car to look at Duran’s license plate when Duran began fighting him, officers said. Duran then got in his car and left.

Officers did not say how they caught up with Duran. He faces several charges including aggravated assault. The investigation is ongoing.

