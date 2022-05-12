Your Life
Deputy: Reckless driver said arrest was on her bucket list

Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas (Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:35 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(AP) -- A 19-year-old South Florida woman who fled from law enforcement in the Florida Keys on Thursday told the deputy who caught up to her that getting arrested was on her “bucket list.”

She was charged with fleeing and eluding, Monroe County Sheriff’s officials said. The woman was identified by authorities as Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas.

Deputy spotted the woman’s vehicle driving recklessly just before 8 a.m. Thursday. He turned on his lights and siren but the car did not immediately stop.

Before she was taken to jail the woman said getting arrested had been on her bucket list since high school.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

