Phoenix consignment shops stay busy, as inflation remains high

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As inflation batters consumers’ budgets, consignment shops like Baby Bloomers in Phoenix, are getting busier. There are shoppers looking for deals and consigners who want to cash in on the stuff they don’t need anymore. “Since 2021, we’ve had 1,000 more consigners to our business,” said Lanette Rosenbaum. “Right now, we have over 6,000 consigners. It’s a lot of business and it’s a lot of inventory.”

Baby Bloomers specializes in kid’s clothes and gear, and the gently used items are a way some families are beating inflation. According to the latest consumer price index from the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics, the price of new clothes dropped slightly in April but remains up about 5.5% year over year.

“Raising children is expensive, and our kids grow out of things very quickly,” Rosenbaum said. “So, when they do, you bring it down. And when it sells, you get half of what it sells for.” If you’re new to consigning, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. “One of the things we want to make sure people do is that they have everything neatly folded, freshly washed in the size of a laundry basket,” Rosemarie Lewis said. “Ideally, that makes it quick for us to go through it. Your items should be ready to sell, so nothing that’s got holes on it. Nothing that’s got stains on it. Take the time to go through it and check it out.”

There’s also a trick to get a quicker sale and more money for the items you’re selling. “With onesies, there’s always packets of onesies that you get at the store, a five-pack,” Lewis said. “So, here we try to bundle them up, too. If you can bundle your goods, your onesies, your outfits, your shirts, your pants together, that always sells better, and you get a higher amount for it when you have a cute outfit to sell.” For equipment such as strollers, high chairs, and toys, make sure they are washed and clean.

