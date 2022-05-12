Several businesses near Arizona Center evacuated due to alleged bomb threat

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say several buildings have been evacuated due to a bomb threat near the Arizona Center near 7th and Van Buren streets on Wednesday evening. Officers say the AC Hotel and AMC theater inside the Arizona Center and a nearby APS building were all evacuated. The Arizona Center is currently closed.

Around 7 p.m., Arizona State University students and staff received an alert about a suspicious vehicle and were asked to stay away from the area. Officers said they were searching for someone that had walked away from the car. Police then released information about an alleged suspect, described as a white man with no shirt and tan/gold board shorts. The man is about 6′2″ to 6′3″. Anyone who has information is asked to call Phoenix police at (602) 262-6151. The investigation is ongoing.

