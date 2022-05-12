$25,000 reward offered for missing Phoenix woman with dementia

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix woman with dementia has been missing for a week and a half and now a big reward is being offered to help find her. The family of Roberta “Bobbie” Braden has a $25,000 reward for anyone who finds her. The 80-year-old was last seen by family on May 1 leaving a house in south Phoenix after a day of golfing. Her sons say they have a credible tip that someone saw her on Sunday at the McDonald’s at Priest Drive and Baseline Road in Tempe.

Friends and family say more than 200 volunteers have been searching the Phoenix area for Braden, using drones, K-9 units and other tactics. In a news release, Braden’s son, Top Gear producer Derek Powell, called on authorities to communicate more. “To be honest, we expected more help from local officials and haven’t gotten it. It’s clear individuals in law enforcement want to find her, but we can’t get a real commitment. We’re so thankful for the ones that have stepped up,” he said in a statement.

A volunteer said private resources are ready to go, but they need the green light from law enforcement, according to the statement. “We feel hopeful as we continue to have promising sightings, but we still need additional support and communication from those agencies with amazing resources at their disposal,” said volunteer Brianna Wu. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with search efforts.

Here are ways to contact her family and also help with search efforts:

