VIDEO: Phoenix man leads deputies on a wild pursuit in Queen Creek, San Tan Valley area

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured after an armed Phoenix man allegedly hit them with his car at a Burger King in San Tan Valley on Monday.

PCSO says it happened when police were called out around 11:20 a.m. to a Burger King near Hunt Highway and Gary Road after someone told dispatchers that they were being followed by people in ski masks who might have been armed. Deputies showed up and found a car belonging to 26-year-old Oscar Campoy of Phoenix. At that point, PCSO says Campoy was in the vehicle and drove off, hitting one deputy. That deputy suffered only minor injuries to the lower part of his leg.

Authorities then started a pursuit which ended with one deputy using their patrol truck to push Campoy off the side of the road. Campoy was then taken into custody. Two other passengers were also inside and were arrested on drug-related charges after deputies found hundreds of fentanyl pills and two guns inside the car.

“Thankfully, there were no injuries to the public. These suspects acted recklessly and without regard for the lives of others,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb on Facebook. “I commend my deputies for their selflessness and quick thinking.”

Campoy faces aggravated assault on a peace officer, among other drugs and weapons charges. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.