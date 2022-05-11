Your Life
US Interior to release report on Indigenous boarding schools in Arizona and beyond

FILE - Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks during a Tribal Nations Summit during Native...
FILE - Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks during a Tribal Nations Summit during Native American Heritage Month, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, on Nov. 15, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:48 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (AP) - The U.S. Interior Department is expected to release a report Wednesday that it says will begin to uncover the truth about the federal government’s past oversight of Native American boarding schools.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an initiative last June to investigate the troubled legacy of the schools. Indigenous children were taken from their communities for decades and forced into schools that sought to strip them of their language and culture.

Churches also led some of the schools, backed by U.S. laws and policies. Later this week, a congressional subcommittee will hear testimony on a bill to establish a truth and healing commission.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

