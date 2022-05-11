Toddler in extremely critical condition after being found at Phoenix backyard pool

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 3-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was found in a backyard pool on Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters say it happened at a home near 52nd Street and Thunderbird Road just after 3 p.m.

Firefighters say the boy was found face down in the pool and unresponsive. When crews arrived, they saw family members doing CPR on the boy. He was then taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

It is unknown how long the boy was underwater. Police said there are at least four kids inside the home and it’s possible a parent went to the bathroom and the boy slipped out to the pool. Officers are optimistic about the victim’s changes. “The kid’s breathing, he’s moving around, he’s got a strong pulse and we’re cautiously hopeful right now,” said Phoenix Police Lt. Gregg Rath. The investigation is ongoing.

