Smashing Pumpkins coming to Footprint Center Nov. 18

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Award-winning group Smashing Pumpkins has announced that their North American arena tour with special guests Jane’s Addiction will be headed to Phoenix’s Footprint Center on Nov. 18. Pre-sale for the tickets starts Thursday at 10 a.m. and general on-sale tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Smashing Pumpkins has been creating a blend of metal, goth, electronic, and rock genres since 1988, selling over 30 million albums. They’ve won 2 Grammys, 2 MTV VMAs, and an American Music Award. In 2020, the group released their eleventh album called CYR and say that they have more in the works to come.

North American Tour Dates:

The ** symbol indicates performances with guests Jane’s Addiction and Poppy, and the *^ symbol indicates performances guests Jane’s Addiction and Meg Myers.

10/02 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX**

10/03 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX**

10/05 - Moody Center - Austin, TX**

10/07 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL**

10/08 - Hard Rock Casino - Hollywood, FL**

10/10 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN**

10/11 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA**

10/13 - Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT**

10/14 - UBS Arena - Belmont Park, NY**

10/16 - TD Garden - Boston, MA**

10/18 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC**

10/19 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY**

10/21 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA**

10/22 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA*^

10/24 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON**

10/26 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC**

10/27 - Centre Videotron - Quebec City, QC**

10/29 - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - Cleveland, OH*^

10/30 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI**

11/01 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO**

11/02 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI**

11/04 - Xcel Energy Center - St. Paul, MN**

11/05 - United Center - Chicago, IL**

11/07 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO**

11/09 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA**

11/11 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC**

11/12 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA**

11/13 - Moda Center - Portland, OR**

11/15 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA**

11/16 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA**

11/18 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ

11/19 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA**

