‘Possible cracks’ close the McClintock bridge over the US 60 in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Traffic troubles continue in the East Valley as the City of Tempe and the Arizona Department of Transportation have now closed the McClintock Drive overpass, which spans over the US 60 in Tempe. It comes nearly a week after a 24-inch water line broke near the freeway causing extensive flooding between the Loop 101 interchange and Rural Road.

On Wednesday, the City of Tempe reported that ADOT and city engineers were inspecting to see if there were cracks in the bridge’s support structure where there was standing water for several days. It’s not yet clear how the long closure will occur or when they found the possible “settling cracks.” The U.S. 60 remains closed in the area, and there are no signs of when it might reopen. Officials previously said that the break was north of the freeway between the pedestrian bridge and the overpass, closer to the offramp near McClintock.

The McClintock Drive overpass spanning the U.S. 60 is closed in both directions. ADOT & city engineers are evaluating possible settling cracks in a few bridge column supports where there was standing water. No estimated length for closure. Drivers may use other N-S routes. — City of Tempe, AZ (@Tempegov) May 11, 2022

Tempe City spokesperson Tara Ford said earlier this week said that the water main is a steel cylinder pipe and should have lasted 75 years, but it was only 50 years old when it broke that Saturday morning. “This was very unforeseen,” Ford said during the news conference. “There was no reason why we thought it would fail with 25 years left on this pipe.”

Sam Ariaratnam, professor at Arizona State University and construction engineering program chair, says breaks like this are common. “The Water Research Foundation did a study, and they found there was an average of about 25 breaks per 100 miles of water pipeline. So that kind of relates to about 850 breaks per day in North America,” said Ariaratnam.

Ariaratnam says these breaks, unfortunately, happen with these systems. “People think of us as being a young city or a young region, but really it isn’t. I mean, we have water infrastructure lines that are in that 100-plus year life right now,” he told Arizona’s Family on Monday.

