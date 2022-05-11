Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

‘Possible cracks’ close the McClintock bridge over the US 60 in Tempe

McClintock Drive is closed at the US 60 overpass because of possible cracks in the bridge...
McClintock Drive is closed at the US 60 overpass because of possible cracks in the bridge structure.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Traffic troubles continue in the East Valley as the City of Tempe and the Arizona Department of Transportation have now closed the McClintock Drive overpass, which spans over the US 60 in Tempe. It comes nearly a week after a 24-inch water line broke near the freeway causing extensive flooding between the Loop 101 interchange and Rural Road.

On Wednesday, the City of Tempe reported that ADOT and city engineers were inspecting to see if there were cracks in the bridge’s support structure where there was standing water for several days. It’s not yet clear how the long closure will occur or when they found the possible “settling cracks.” The U.S. 60 remains closed in the area, and there are no signs of when it might reopen. Officials previously said that the break was north of the freeway between the pedestrian bridge and the overpass, closer to the offramp near McClintock.

Arizona's Family Traffic

Tempe City spokesperson Tara Ford said earlier this week said that the water main is a steel cylinder pipe and should have lasted 75 years, but it was only 50 years old when it broke that Saturday morning. “This was very unforeseen,” Ford said during the news conference. “There was no reason why we thought it would fail with 25 years left on this pipe.”

Sam Ariaratnam, professor at Arizona State University and construction engineering program chair, says breaks like this are common. “The Water Research Foundation did a study, and they found there was an average of about 25 breaks per 100 miles of water pipeline. So that kind of relates to about 850 breaks per day in North America,” said Ariaratnam.

Water line burst closes portion of the US 60 in Tempe indefinately

Ariaratnam says these breaks, unfortunately, happen with these systems. “People think of us as being a young city or a young region, but really it isn’t. I mean, we have water infrastructure lines that are in that 100-plus year life right now,” he told Arizona’s Family on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A man who was crossing the street in Glendale died early Wednesday morning.
Glendale police searching for driver after man hit and killed
Clarence Dixon, who was convicted 20 years ago of the long-time cold case murder of an ASU...
Arizona executes 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years
The leaf of a marijuana plant.
Arizona awards highly sought social equity pot licenses
Used cars are selling for more than the brand more MSRP -- in some cases by thousands of dollars.
Used car prices skyrocketing across the country, Phoenix is no exception