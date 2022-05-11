Man who allegedly strangled woman on Phoenix city bus told police he had been in ‘102 fights’

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Court paperwork reveals more about the man who allegedly strangled a woman on a Phoenix city bus earlier this month. Joshua Bagley, 26, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and now faces a first-degree murder charge.

Phoenix police began investigating after officers were called out to a city bus driver’s report that he’d found a woman in the back of the bus not breathing near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road. There’s where authorities found Diane Craig, 41, with straps of a bag twisted around her neck. She was taken to a hospital but died later that night from “internal decapitation,” court paperwork said.

Investigators say that Craig got onto the bus with Bagley at a stop that Friday morning, sat down in the back, and were the only passengers on board. Court documents say the driver told police that he did hear a noise from the back of the bus at one point during the ride but didn’t think anything of it. Police say that video surveillance footage on the bus showed Bagley strangling the woman and pushing her to the floor of the bus, putting bag straps around her neck and twisting. He also took various personal items off of her. The bus driver told police he noticed Bagley had moved to the front of the bus near a stop at 19th and Southern avenues. When the driver stopped the bus at a QuikTrip station for a bathroom break, he said he locked the bus doors. When the driver returned, he told police he saw Bagley standing outside the gas station before walking away.

Ultimately, police took Bagley into custody after someone called 911 about a suspicious person. That person turned out to be Bagley. Court paperwork also revealed that Bagley had been booked and released a few days later in Mohave County on unrelated charges just days before the incident.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.