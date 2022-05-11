Man accused of strangling woman on a Phoenix city bus arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man accused of strangling a woman to death on a Phoenix city bus several days ago is now behind bars, according to investigators. Police arrested 41-year-old Joshua Bagley on Tuesday night in connection to the crime.

Officers say Bagley was taken into custody near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road after someone called 911 about a suspicious person in the area. That person turned out to be Bagley, police said.

He’s accused of strangling 41-year-old Diane Craig on Friday while on the bus. She died at the hospital. Police later named Bagley as a suspect and released two photos of him, asking the public for information. Police haven’t released an updated mug shot or what charges Bagley will be booked into jail on.

