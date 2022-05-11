Man accused of strangling woman on a Phoenix city bus arrested

Your Life
Bagley is accused of strangling and killing 41-year-old Diane Craig last week on a city bus.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:49 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man accused of strangling a woman to death on a Phoenix city bus several days ago is now behind bars, according to investigators. Police arrested 41-year-old Joshua Bagley on Tuesday night in connection to the crime.

Officers say Bagley was taken into custody near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road after someone called 911 about a suspicious person in the area. That person turned out to be Bagley, police said.

Phoenix police searching for man accused of strangling woman on city bus

He’s accused of strangling 41-year-old Diane Craig on Friday while on the bus. She died at the hospital. Police later named Bagley as a suspect and released two photos of him, asking the public for information. Police haven’t released an updated mug shot or what charges Bagley will be booked into jail on.

