Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

High gas prices, inflation hurting Arizona families

The price of gas in Arizona is about 30 cents more than the national average and coupled with inflation, is putting a strain on Arizona Families.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:45 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The high price of gas is one of the biggest concerns for consumers. On Tuesday, a new record was set with the national average up to $4.37 a gallon. That’s a 17-cent spike in the past week alone. Here in Arizona, gas is even more expensive, with the average for a gallon of gas 30 cents more than the national average.

Pandemic food benefits slashed for 350,000 Arizona families

Driving to work, a trip to the store and making deliveries are all costing more because of the price of gas. According to AAA, the cost of a gallon of unleaded is now $4.75 in the Valley. A year ago, it was $3.07. And that’s making things difficult for everyday drivers trying to make ends meet. Rae Heimer of Phoenix has already canceled vacation plans because of what it costs to fill up and she’s not alone. “It’s keeping me from my trip to Oregon. I want to go up and see family and friends but you can’t drive from here. It just gets too expensive,” Heimer said.

Summer travelers scaling back trips because of inflation

Kristin Bentz is a financial analyst keeping a close on inflation and the impact it’s having on individuals and businesses. She says consumers are currently caught in the perfect storm with the war in Ukraine, supply chain problems and worker shortages driving up the price of gas. And when gas prices skyrocket, like they are now, it has a ripple effect on our entire economy. “Fuel inflation always mimics food inflation because that costs everybody and that affects everyone. That’s trucking, that’s shipping, that’s Uber, that’sUber Eats, DoorDash. So everything costs more for not only consumers but also companies trying to get that product to you,” Bentz said.

Mortgage rates hit highest levels since 2009 after federal rate hike

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Inflation, high gas prices putting a strain on Arizonans
Group demonstrates at Arizona Capitol ahead of planned execution
The 24-inch water line broke Saturday, flooding a portion of the U.S. 60 with 8 million gallons...
Tempe leaders investigate how a water line burst, causing US 60 closure
Bagley is accused of strangling and killing 41-year-old Diane Craig last week on a city bus.
Man accused of strangling woman on a Phoenix city bus arrested