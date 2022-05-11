Here are some tips for how students can get better test scores

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Summer is almost here, which means final exams are creeping up for students. But between finding time to study and finalizing papers and projects, managing end-of-school-year demands can lead to burnout and a lot of stress. Studies show that added stress can hinder performance resulting in lower grades.

So, what can students do to stay on top of their assignments and final exams, and more importantly-- how can they protect their mental health while striving to achieve good grades? One expert in the field of neuroscience says “Brain Fitness” can make a difference. Just like physical fitness can strengthen your body, brain fitness can strengthen your mind, resulting in improved productivity, sleep, and performance.

Dr. Patrick Porter, a neuropsychologist and founder of BrainTap, joined us on Good Morning Arizona with tips. Dr. Porter has spent the last three decades working in the field of brainwave entrainment, and one of his many focuses is educating people on the benefits of brain fitness. To learn more, go to BrainTap - Your Brain Fitness App www.braintap.com.

