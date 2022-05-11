Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Here are some tips for how students can get better test scores

The end of the school year is here. Here are some ways students get better prepare for upcoming exams
By Tess Rafols
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:53 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Summer is almost here, which means final exams are creeping up for students. But between finding time to study and finalizing papers and projects, managing end-of-school-year demands can lead to burnout and a lot of stress. Studies show that added stress can hinder performance resulting in lower grades.

Children as young as 8 should be screened for anxiety, task force says

So, what can students do to stay on top of their assignments and final exams, and more importantly-- how can they protect their mental health while striving to achieve good grades? One expert in the field of neuroscience says “Brain Fitness” can make a difference. Just like physical fitness can strengthen your body, brain fitness can strengthen your mind, resulting in improved productivity, sleep, and performance.

Teletherapy expanded during the pandemic, but is it effective for behavioral health?

Dr. Patrick Porter, a neuropsychologist and founder of BrainTap, joined us on Good Morning Arizona with tips. Dr. Porter has spent the last three decades working in the field of brainwave entrainment, and one of his many focuses is educating people on the benefits of brain fitness. To learn more, go to BrainTap - Your Brain Fitness App www.braintap.com.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Phoenix Children's nurse celebrating after getting doctorate
United Aviate Academy teaching next generation of pilots in Goodyear
Dr. Charles Gerba, aka "Dr. Germ"
Want to stay well this winter? Stopping the spread of germs is key
Hayden Road Animal Hospital helps bird for free