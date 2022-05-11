Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Glendale police searching for driver after man hit and killed

A man who was crossing the street in Glendale died early Wednesday morning.
A man who was crossing the street in Glendale died early Wednesday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:12 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Glendale Police Department is searching for the driver who hit and killed a man who was crossing the street on a busy road in Glendale Wednesday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 3 a.m. near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Investigators say a 29-year-old man was crossing the street when he was hit by a car. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. The driver involved in the crash left the scene, and police are now trying to look for them.

Glendale PD says Bethany Home Road is closed in both directions between 55th Avenue and 59th Avenue. Crews haven’t said when they expect the road to reopen. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as the investigation takes place.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Clarence Dixon, who was convicted 20 years ago of the long-time cold case murder of an ASU...
Arizona executing 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years
Inflation slows, but still at 40-year high
Joshua Bagley was arrested Tuesday after strangling a woman on a public bus in Phoenix.
Man accused of strangling woman on a Phoenix city bus arrested
FILE - Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks during a Tribal Nations Summit during Native...
US Interior to release report on Indigenous boarding schools in Arizona and beyond