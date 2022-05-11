Glendale police searching for driver after man hit and killed

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Glendale Police Department is searching for the driver who hit and killed a man who was crossing the street on a busy road in Glendale Wednesday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 3 a.m. near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Investigators say a 29-year-old man was crossing the street when he was hit by a car. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. The driver involved in the crash left the scene, and police are now trying to look for them.

Glendale PD says Bethany Home Road is closed in both directions between 55th Avenue and 59th Avenue. Crews haven’t said when they expect the road to reopen. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as the investigation takes place.

