Gilbert nurse and mom goes back to school for doctorate

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Gilbert woman has dedicated her life to taking care of others as a nurse, but she wanted to do more. This past weekend, Megan Gilbert accomplished getting her doctorate’s degree, while still doing her job and raising her kids. Now, that is something good.

Gilbert is an Acute Care Pediatric Nurse Practioner in the Emergency Department at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Over the years, she has received numerous accolades, including being named the March of Dimes’ Pediatric Nurse of the Year in 2019. She said wanted to do more, so over the last two years, she has been working on getting her doctorate degree online at Duke University. All her hard work paid off when she graduated this past weekend.

On Facebook, Megan shared photos calling this the biggest milestone of her life! She says she was able to do it thanks to the support of her family, friends, and colleagues. She especially thanked her husband Ryan who was with her for the big day. This Valley Mom went back to school while working long hours at Phoenix Children’s Hospital during the pandemic, saving children’s lives and raising her two kids Austin and Avery.

During this National Nurse’s Week, a huge congratulations to now Dr. Megan Gilbert. Also, a big thank you to her and all the nurses who do so much for others every day.

Is Something Good happening in your neighborhood or community? We’d love to hear from you! Go to www.azfamily.com/goto/somethinggood or email Tess Rafols at trafols@azfamily.com

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.